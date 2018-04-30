× National Prescription Drug Take Back Day shows massive results across North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue, according to takebackday.com.

The website says the Drug Enforcement Agency created the event to provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Agencies participated in the semi-annual event across the country this past Saturday, April 28. North Alabama proved to be successful as results came by the pound across the area.

Here are results from the following police departments:

Madison Police Department – 580 pounds

Huntsville Police Department – 480 pounds

We will continue to update the article as we gather more information.