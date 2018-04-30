Local deputy finishes third in sniper challenge Saturday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A member of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office finishes third at the North Alabama Sniper Challenge in Florence on April 28.

The Sheriff’s Twitter account says Deputy Josh Patterson was the third-place recipient.

The event’s website, northalabamasniperchallenge.com, describes the challenge as a day-long competition consisting of eight to ten scenarios based on real-life situations that replicate the challenges of the street and test the necessary skills for today’s police sniper. It was open to local, state and federal law enforcement snipers.

Shooters competed for over $ 2,500.00 in prizes from event sponsors, according to the website.