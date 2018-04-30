× Investigators: Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser smashed by semi truck that didn’t ‘move over’

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says their trooper survived with fairly minor injuries, but it could have been much worse. Investigators say someone driving a semi truck failed to move over when a trooper and deputy were working a wreck on Interstate 24 on Saturday.

They say the truck crashed into the trooper’s cruiser, which got pushed into the grass on the shoulder, and also crashed into a deputy’s cruiser.

I24 east at mm112 will be closed for an extended length of time due to a crash involving a semi truck that hit a Trooper & Deputy working a crash and did not MOVE OVER! #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/mZ2xpyJ0pL — THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) April 28, 2018

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the trooper had cuts and abrasions, and will be several days, but survived.

They are using this crash as a reminder for motorists to move over as the law requires.