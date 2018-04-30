× Florence High School to host a candlelight vigil for victims of April 26 wreck

FLORENCE, Ala. — A candlelight vigil will be held at Florence High School’s soccer field at 8 p.m. Monday night for the victims of a tragic wreck that claimed three lives and put two in the hospital.

The press release says students will sign cards for both girls during lunch. Students, friends and church leaders will speak and offer prayers for the community. On May 1, faculty and staff of FHS will provide breakfast for Wilson High School personnel.