Falkville officer, former MCSO deputy Darrell Childers running for Morgan County Sheriff

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - A Falkville police officer with years of experience wants to return to his former workplace: the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

But this time, he wants you to vote for him to lead the agency.

Darrell Childers says his experience at both the county and municipal level equips him to lead the sheriff's office.

"I am going to be an active sheriff, I'm not just going to sit in the office," said Childers. "I plan to get out on the roads and work with the deputies."

He ran for the office in 2014 and says his passion for the job led him to run again. Budgeting, equipment, and training are at the top of his list.

"Giving our deputies and the employees of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office the opportunity to further their education and training, that will assist us immensely in fighting the crime here in the county," he said.

He also noted his concern about the age and wear of patrol vehicles, saying it'd be a problem for him if a deputy is driving a car with too many miles on it.

"We're going to seek out what monies are available through grants to help strengthen our school resource officers and our drug task force program," he explained.

He said the drug task force is of high importance to him, considering the opioid epidemic impacting communities across the country.

In addition to years in law enforcement, Childers is also a business owner, and says he believes a sheriff's duties are part public safety and part economics.

"It's the sheriff's job to protect people's investment in this county," said Childers. "If you've got a strong sheriff's office where crime is begin tracked at all levels, that's going to bring stability to the county and when you've got stability, that's going to bring in money."

He wants to see more patrols throughout the county, and says the best thing a sheriff can give his staff is opportunities for training and education.

The Republican primary for the position is June fifth.

Also running for sheriff: retired Decatur Police sergeant Randy Cavnar, Trinity councilman Scott Owens, Hartselle resident Robert Clairday, and Hartselle Police Chief Ron Puckett. Sheriff Ana Franklin announced she won't be seeking another term.