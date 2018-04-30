Community comes together to remember teens killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - The Florence community is remembering the victims of a deadly crash. Braden Turner, Coby Hines, and Tyler Nelson were killed in a car accident east of St. Florian last Thursday night.

All three boys attended Wilson School.

The wreck also sent two Florence High students, Kate Boggus and Kaylee McGee to the hospital. Monday night, there was a vigil held for the victims at Florence High. The event was organized by Florence High senior Landon Langston, whose family is close friends with Kate Boggus' family.

Hundreds of people showed up to the soccer field to remember the teens.

Wilson students were off Friday, so Monday was their first day back at class since the accident. Anna Kate Manion described it as a very ominous feeling at school. "There was nobody talking. The classes were dead silent and nobody acted the same."

"I try to put myself in their shoes and see how they're feeling and I really can't," said Langston. "It's almost impossible to feel what they're feeling. What they're going through, what they'll continue to go through for years to come."

Langston said according to the last update they received, Kate had a broken jaw that doctors had to fix, she won't be able to talk for about another six weeks. Kaylee suffered broken legs and a broken vertebra.

The girls have had visitors, but are expected to need several weeks of recovery.