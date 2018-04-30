UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old reunited with family, suspect still at large

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. – UPDATE: WIAT reports that the boy has been found and reunited with his family, but the suspect in the incident is still at large.

The state of Alabama had issued a Child Abduction Emergency, AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old from Saraland.

Authorities say that Morris Roberson IV was last seen on Hwy 45 in Eight Mile on the evening of April 27, he was asleep in a vehicle that was stolen.

Authorities believe that Morris was abducted by 31-year-old Milton Farris.

Farris is described as being 5’3″ tall, weighing 153 lbs, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Morris may be traveling in a stolen 2010 maroon Nissan Altima. Saraland Police say the vehicle is missing the front passenger window and the rear bumper is hanging off. The vehicle may have a paper tag or no tag at all.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Saraland Police Department at (251) 459-8477 or your local law enforcement office.