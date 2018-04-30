× Former UNA Football player indicted on murder charge

FLORENCE, Ala. – A former University of North Alabama football player has been indicted for murder.

Late last week, a Lauderdale County grand jury met and found enough evidence to charge 23-year-old Khadedryck Todd. The charges include murder, possession of marijuana, and harassment.

Florence police say Todd got into an argument with 21-year-old Anthony Coleman on April 4th. Investigators say that argument led to an assault outside a gas station. Coleman died at Huntsville Hospital on April 13th.

Khadedryck Todd will be arraigned in the coming weeks.