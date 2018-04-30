× 11-year-old girl welcomes the Havoc home from their championship as their biggest fan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Havoc returned to the VBC Monday morning after winning the Southern Professional Hockey League Championship against the Peoria Rivermen Sunday night.

They clinched the title with a 4-2 win, for their first championship since 2010.

They traveled nine hours overnight to make it home and had some fans waiting for them to welcome them when they arrived.

But one fan stuck out among the rest.

Makinley Newby just might be the Havoc’s biggest little fan.

She’s 11-years-old but sometimes still accidentally says she’s ten. She wears Van Gogh socks. She can also name every Havoc player along with their number.

“I know one’s height,” she said. “I think it’s kind of sad I know that, but…” That’s part of being a super fan! Makinley and her dad were the first fans to show up at the VBC Monday morning to welcome the Havoc back from their championship win in Peoria, Illinois.

Makinley even brought extra signs—just in case other fans showed up and wanted one.

After over two hours of waiting—and waiting—and waiting—the Havoc rolled in and Makinley was ready to get as many signatures as possible.

“The fans are absolutely unbelievable, to be here at 7 a.m. when it’s 9 o’clock, so being here for two hours waiting for us, it’s incredible,” said Stuart Stefan, defensemen for the Havoc.

Makinley’s favorite player even gifted her one of the sticks that he broke in the championship game. She was quite excited about it.

“This is the second stick he’s given me,” she said.

She has season passes for next season, and whether the Havoc wins or loses, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a bigger Havoc fan.