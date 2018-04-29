× Zaxby’s offers free sandwich meal to educators for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 8

To show how thankful they are for everything teachers do, several local Zaxby’s locations will be offering educators a free meal.

May 8 is Teacher Appreciation Day. Participating locations will be giving all educators, teachers, faculty and staff a free sandwich meal.

You must be present to redeem your free meal and a valid school ID is required. One meal is allowed per person. No purchase necessary.

Participating locations include: