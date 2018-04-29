Zaxby’s offers free sandwich meal to educators for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 8

Posted 5:16 pm, April 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:51PM, April 29, 2018

To show how thankful they are for everything teachers do, several local Zaxby’s locations will be offering educators a free meal.

May 8 is Teacher Appreciation Day. Participating locations will be giving all educators, teachers, faculty and staff a free sandwich meal.

You must be present to redeem your free meal and a valid school ID is required. One meal is allowed per person. No purchase necessary.

Participating locations include:

  • Athens
    • 221 French Farms Blvd
  • Decatur
    • 2830 Spring Ave
    • 410 Grant St. SE
  • Hartselle
    • 351 HWY 31 NW
  • Hazel Green
    • 14605 U.S. HWY 431
  • Huntsville
    • 1025 North Parkway
    • 11608 South Parkway
    • 2770 Carl T. Jones Dr
    • 6125 University Drive NW
    • 2181 Winchester Rd. NE
  • Madison
    • 100 Ivory Place
    • 8586 HWY 72 W