Zaxby’s offers free sandwich meal to educators for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 8
To show how thankful they are for everything teachers do, several local Zaxby’s locations will be offering educators a free meal.
May 8 is Teacher Appreciation Day. Participating locations will be giving all educators, teachers, faculty and staff a free sandwich meal.
You must be present to redeem your free meal and a valid school ID is required. One meal is allowed per person. No purchase necessary.
Participating locations include:
- Athens
- 221 French Farms Blvd
- Decatur
- 2830 Spring Ave
- 410 Grant St. SE
- Hartselle
- 351 HWY 31 NW
- Hazel Green
- 14605 U.S. HWY 431
- Huntsville
- 1025 North Parkway
- 11608 South Parkway
- 2770 Carl T. Jones Dr
- 6125 University Drive NW
- 2181 Winchester Rd. NE
- Madison
- 100 Ivory Place
- 8586 HWY 72 W