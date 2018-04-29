× The Havoc beats Peoria 4-2 to win first SPHL Championship since 2010

PEORIA, Il. – The Huntsville Havoc is SPHL Champions! In a winner take all game three, the Havoc beat the Peoria Rivermen, in Peoria, to win the teams first President’s Cup since 2010.

After Huntsville missed out on a chance to clinch the cup on Friday at home, the SPHL Finals moved back to Peoria, but the team was ready to play. For the first time in the series the Havoc scored first, Scott Trask finding the back of the net just three minutes into the game, for a lead Huntsville would never give up. Trask scored again in the second period to put his team on top 2-0. Peoria didn’t get one past Huntsville goalie Keegan Asmundson until late in the second period, but the Havoc had an answer. Stephen Hrehoriak scores unassisted with just 30 seconds left in the period, to give Huntsville a 3-1 lead at the 2nd intermission.

The Rivermen found the back of the net one more time in the third, but that’s it. Huntsville beats Peoria 4-2 to win the President’s Cup! Its first under head coach Glenn Detulleo. The Havoc finishes the season with a 62-33 record, and as SPHL Champions!