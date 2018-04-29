Ring in 30 as the Huntsville Botanical Garden celebrates three decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Get your dancing shoes on! The Huntsville Botanical Garden is celebrating its 30th birthday on May 21 and you can join in on the fun.

Come join the celebration with music, food, drinks and fun. The garden is kicking off the next 30 years in style from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A Champagne fountain, food trucks, cash bar, green pea press, music from the 80's and 90's, metropolitan disc jockey service Magic Mirror, and hors-d'oeuvres are some of what you can expect. A great way to cure the 'Monday Blues' and help support the Garden.

Tickets are $15 and if you were born in 1988, you can celebrate 30 as well by getting in for free. You can register on the Garden's website and don't forget to bring your ID as the event is 21+ only. Garden members get a 30% discount on tickets.