President Trump skips out on White House Correspondents Dinner for second year

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the second year in a row, the president was absent from the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington D.C.

Prominent journalists from the New York Times, CNN, Politico and others took home prestigious awards. Twenty students from different universities around the U.S. were honored at the dinner with journalism scholarships from the White House Correspondents Association. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was in attendance, representing the White House.

Michelle Wolf was the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests. Her jokes were surprisingly racy for the venue and seemed more at home on HBO than C-SPAN.

As he did last year, Trump flew to a Republican-friendly district to rally supporters on the same night as the dinner. In Michigan, the president assured his audience he’d rather be there than in that other city by that name.

Unlike last year, when Trump aides also declined to attend, the Trump White House had its contingent, including counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Former administration officials were on hand, such as onetime press secretary Sean Spicer, ex-chief of staff Reince Priebus, former chief economic adviser Gary Cohn and ex-political aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman.