DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Henagar is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday, according to officials. At 6:46 p.m., 23-year-old Dakota Justin Blackwell lost his life according to the official report.

Authorities say Blackwell was driving a 1997 Lexus when it went off the road on Dekalb County 146, seven miles north of Ider, and hit a ditch. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.