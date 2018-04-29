Mac McAnally enjoys standing in the shadow as a sideman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - Mac McAnally was honored in February as one of the 2018 inductees into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. But before he was inducted, we sat down with him at the Shoals Marriott Conference Center in Florence to talk about his musical career and journey.

Music is and always has been Mac McAnally’s life. “I was picking and singing in church from the time I was born almost and then went from church to the state line at 13 under-age to Iron City, Tennessee up above the Shoals,” Mac recalls. “And then the studios from the time I was 15 until now so about 45 years in the studio.”

It’s in his DNA. “I just knew that our family loved music and that's what we did,” he said. Raised in Belmont, Mississippi, his roots run deep in Alabama. “I was born in Red Bay because that was the closest doctor's office to our hometown,” he said with a grin. It was the same doctor’s office where Tammy Wynette, another HOF member was born.

The Muscle Shoals area has been Mac’s musical home for more than 40 years. “When I found out that Muscle Shoals had this thing going on where people make music for a living then I said, that’s what I need to do. There must be a reason I was born close to that place,” he said. “And it will always be. My studio is still down here. When I get control of a recording project, this is where I come. And when I start a song, this is where I think about finishing it. Some people use a compass. I use this place.”

Mac is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, The Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame and now, a member of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. “It's just lucky to be born on a state line where you've got a foot in two different states and its two of my favorite places in the world,” he said proudly.

McAnally was named the Country Music Association’s Musician of the Year, eight years in a row. “That's harder to understand than it is to appreciate,” he said. “I do appreciate it.” This year, he tied Chet Atkins for all time when he won his ninth. “He was my dad's hero and the reason I got sent to guitar lessons when I was a kid,” he said. “To be level with him in awards, it's not something that I really deserve but there's nobody that’s going to be more grateful about it than me.”

Mac has spent much of his career as a sideman in Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band. “I love singing background vocals and playing along with somebody else’s dream coming true,” he said humbly. “And that's actually mine coming true in the process too. I just want to make music and get a little bit better at it.”

But how can it get any better. He’s written number one songs for some of the biggest names in country music. “I couldn't tell you Jerry whether I'm particularly good at what I do but I feel like I've been a rabbit's foot for two or three different musical camps be it Buffett or Alabama or Chesney or Randy Travis or Sawyer Brown,” he said. “We've had a great run.”

And he doesn’t plan to slow down any time soon. “I love every day,” he said. “I love getting to go to work and call my favorite thing on earth to do my job.” Mac splits his time between the Shoals and Nashville when he's not standing on stage next to Jimmy Buffet. And he also performs on his own with member of the Coral Reefer Band. He recently did a show at the Shoals Community Theatre. It sold out.