Joey Logano wins GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AL.com) - Joey Logano took the checkered flag at Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway for his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2018 season and his third all-time at the Alabama track.

Logano led 70 of the 188 laps at the 500-mile race in the Team Penske Ford No. 22. Rounding out the top five finishers were Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The day was relatively uneventful by Talladega standards, although there were two significant crashes on the day. A wreck in the final stage involved 13 different drivers.

To continue reading click here.