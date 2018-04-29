Hundreds of students compete in 2018 Space Race competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Student mountain biking teams from across the state gathered at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center this weekend for the Alabama NICA 2018 Space Race.

Many local teams competed in the event, including teams from Buckhorn, Madison, Randolph and Grissom.

"Everybody kind of gets along and they cheer each other on," said Adam Crews the league director of the Alabama Interscholastic Cycling Association. "It's just a fun atmosphere."

The league started in 2015 with around 200 students to provide mountain biking programs for teens in grades 6 through 12. Now at this competition alone, over 400 students are racing.

The Space Race was the fourth in a series of races across Alabama. The championship race will be held next weekend at Oak Mountain State Park.