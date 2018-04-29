Democratic candidate Walt Maddox talks Governor’s race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Democrat Walt Maddox is Mayor of Tuscaloosa, one of Alabama's major cities. It's obviously a busy job.

Maddox is also running for governor, and as part of our leadership perspectives interview, we asked him why he wants a job that's even tougher than being mayor.

Maddox says he believes he's the best candidate for the job, but he is a Democrat in a Republican majority state. We asked about his ability to not only get elected but to work with a legislature which is mostly from the other party.