Child dies in Cullman County camping trailer fire

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A 3-year-old boy lost his life in a fire in Cullman County Sunday morning according to authorities.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said it happened in a camping trailer at a home on County Road 1670. The child was inside and did not survive.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, and Kilpatrick said he is still determining the cause of the child’s death.

He has not released the child’s name.