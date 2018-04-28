× Retired NASCAR driver James Hylton killed in car wreck along with son

CARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) Former NASCAR driver James Hylton, the 1966 Rookie of the Year, has been killed in a traffic accident in Georgia. He was 83.

The Georgia State Patrol says Hylton and his son, 61-year-old James Hylton Jr., died at the scene of the crash Saturday morning in Carnesville. Both were from Inman, South Carolina.

Investigators say the truck traveled off the left side of Interstate 85 and hit an embankment, killing two passengers and leaving the driver severely injured.

The elder Hylton started 602 races in the Cup Series and won two races in a career that began in 1964. He finished second in the points standings three times.

In all, Hylton racked up 140 top-five finishes and 301 top-10s in the Cup series.

He also attempted 21 Daytona 500s between 1966 and 2007, finishing as high as third in 1967.