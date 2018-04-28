× Rescue crews search Smith Lake area for missing Lawrence County woman

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The search for a missing Moulton woman continues nearly three weeks after her disappearance.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirms several rescue crews are searching in the Smith Lake area in connection with the Jennifer Marshell White case.

Police say family members reported they last saw White at a home in Moulton around 1:30 p.m on April 8. Investigators say she was driving a black 2007 Chevy Tahoe with a pink “Salt Life” sticker on the rear window.

Jennifer is married to long-time Moulton City Councilman Brent White.

Anyone that has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Moulton Police Department at 256-974-3961.

