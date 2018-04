× Red Bay Police investigate fatal hit-and-run

RED BAY, Ala. — Red Bay police need the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a fatal hit and run Friday night.

Red Bay Police Chief Jana Jackson says 40-year-old Ramzy Ali Ahmed Alharazy was struck and killed around 10 p.m. while riding his bicycle on Highway 19.

Anyone that was traveling on Highway 19 around the time of the accident that may have seen something is asked to contact the Red Bay Police Department at 256-356-4455.