Matt Akin accepts superintendent position at Gulf Shores City Schools

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Matt Akin has officially been named the first superintendent at Gulf Shores City Schools.

The city of Gulf Shores made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page.

Akin has been with Huntsville City Schools for just over a year. Before the announcement was made, Akin told WHNT this wasn’t a move he planned for, but rather a once in a lifetime opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

Gulf Shores City School District recently broke away from the Baldwin County School District.

Akin was one of 27 candidates who applied for the job and the only one the Gulf Shores City School Board interviewed publicly.

WHNT has reached out the Gulf Shores City School board president, and Huntsville City Schools for more information.