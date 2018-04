LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Funeral services for three teens who died in a fatal wreck Thursday night have been announced. Services will be held on May 1.

Visitation for 17-year-old Braden Turner, 16-year-old Coby Hines, and 16-year-old Tyler Nelson will be held in the New Gym at 1:00 p.m. according to the school’s website. Funeral services are planned to follow at 3:30 p.m.

The school will dismiss early on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.