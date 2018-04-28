Dry and Comfortable Weather Arrives For Panoply!

In the last decade, from 2008-2017, Huntsville has picked up rain during Panoply all but ONE year (that year was 2009)! This year we’re breaking the trend with not a drop of rain in the forecast for Panoply!

Breezy Saturday: With mostly sunny skies temperatures will warm up quickly Saturday afternoon; expect highs in the low to mid 70s. The only trouble from the weather Saturday might come from a breezy northwest wind up to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. the breeze will be kicked up by a dry cold front that will swing through Saturday.

The cooler air will slowly settle in this evening, so while the afternoon looks pleasantly mild you may still need a light coat with you. By the time the fireworks go off for the closing of Panoply Saturday night at 9PM temperatures will be slipping into the 50s.

Cooler Sunday:

The coldest air behind Saturday’s front will be here by Sunday morning, with morning lows in the low 40s.

A perfectly clear sky will lead to plenty of sunshine to help warm us up for the afternoon though. We won’t be quite as warm as Saturday, but highs will still rise to near 70. Winds will be much lighter, coming from the north at 5-10 mph, so all in all it still looks like a comfortable day.