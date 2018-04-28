Connect with fellow gardeners and spruce up your home at the Morgan County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. -- The 2018 Morgan County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale will be held at the Morgan County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29.

A wide variety of plants, flowers, herbs, and vegetables are always offered. Some are nurtured in the members' homes and donated. Others are divided or cultivated in our greenhouses by faithful volunteers.

The greenhouse group serves not only as the source of many of their plants but an opportunity to get to know fellow gardeners better.