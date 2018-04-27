× Three Wilson School students dead, two others hurt after wreck near St. Florian

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Three male teenagers are dead and two others are hurt after a wreck.

According to authorities, it happened around 9:30 Thursday night on County Road 30, east of St. Florian.

According to school administrators, the three male victims were students at Wilson School.

We’re working to gather more details on this investigation.

Stay with WHNT News 19 for updates to this breaking story.