The Detroit Lions select former Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson 43rd overall in the NFL Draft

Kerryon Johnson is headed to the Motor City.

The former Auburn running back was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 43 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

AL.com reports Johnson, who had 1,391 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, 24 receptions for 194 yards and two scores and a passing touchdown last season, is the first Auburn player chosen in this year’s draft and the fourth running back to come off the board.