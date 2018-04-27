Republican Gubernatorial candidate releases medical records, calls on opponents to do the same

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A GOP candidate in the race to be Alabama's next Governor is calling on his opponents to release their medical records. Bill Hightower released several of his medical records saying Alabamians deserve to know that those running are healthy enough to take the job.

Hightower's records include blood tests, an echocardiogram, and colonoscopy results. The Republican gubernatorial hopeful says he wants voters to know he has the stamina to do the job.

"I want Alabama to know I'm qualified. I've told them about my background. I've told them what I wanted to do. And look, everything else is out in the open. We filed economic interest reports every month, every year. Why not health records as well? I think it's important that we have someone who is able to persist over the next 4 years to really market Alabama well across the globe," explains Hightower.

That's why he says he's requesting other candidates to release their health records. Hightower believes it's a piece of information that would be helpful to those casting ballots. He says if the candidates don't follow his lead, voters should be asking questions.

"Me personally as a voter. I would just be asking the question why not? This has been an issue at the presidential level. I think it just says volumes about how citizens want to know that they have a healthy leader," says Hightower.

WHNT asked Hightower if there was the specific candidate he was concerned about the health of any of his opponents.

"Well, I think all of the candidates need to be vetted. Look, we've been to two debates. We've answered the tough questions. And this is just one more opportunity to vet the candidates. Health matters," says Hightower.

WHNT asked the other candidates for their response, but have yet to receive a statement on the issue. When we do, we will be sure to let you know what they say.