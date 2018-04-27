Vice President Mike Pence says man who wrestled gun away is an ‘American hero’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Vice President Mike Pence says a man who wrestled an AR-15 rifle away from a gunman at a Nashville Waffle House is an American hero.

In a tweet, the vice president thanked James Shaw Jr. for his courageous actions while acknowledging the tragic shooting that took place in Tennessee early Sunday.

Tragic shooting in Tennessee earlier this week. Thanks James Shaw Jr. for your courageous actions to save lives and your continued efforts to help others. You’re an American HERO! https://t.co/vyA6B3N1eu — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 26, 2018

Police have credited the 29-year-old Nashville man for averting more bloodshed after a gunman opened fire outside the Waffle House and then stormed the restaurant. Four people were killed in the shooting and four others, including Shaw, were injured.

Shaw was recognized for his bravery this week by Tennessee lawmakers.

Police have charged 29-year-old Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting. A public defender listed as Reinking’s attorney has not returned a message seeking comment.