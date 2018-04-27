Oakwood Church to honor hero that stopped Waffle House shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Just one week ago, the nation experienced yet another tragic event. A man shot six people at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, taking four innocent lives.

The only thing that stopped the gunman from continuing was the bravery of one man at the restaurant, James Shaw, Jr. "Due to his heroic acts he saved his life and countless other lives that were at risk," said Pastor Carlton Byrd of Oakwood Church.

In a press conference, Shaw recounts the horrific night. He describes step by step the actions of the gunman, chilling the room. "People say I saved a bunch of lives but there are still people that died. Still kind of hurts. I saw those people," expressed Shaw.

Because of the courage showed that night, Oakwood University in Huntsville plans to honor Shaw as a community hero. "The courage and bravery he showed, we want to reaffirm that," said Byrd.

7th Day Adventist Christians in Nashville reached out to Oakwood Church, sharing that Shaw spent some years at F. H. Jenkins. It's an Adventist prepatory school connected to the college. "He'll be here. His parents will be here. His pastor and his pastor's wife will be here."

Pastor Byrd says it's important to recognize Shaw for the actions he took during such a harrowing occasion. "The greatest sermon ever preached is the one that is lived. He preached a powerful sermon on Sunday, April 22nd at Waffle House. He has shown his love for God and then his love for his fellow-man."

Oakwood Church is inviting the public to join them in recognizing Shaw on Saturday, April 28th. The service will begin at 11 a.m.