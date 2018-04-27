× Madison County participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — If you have any unused or expired prescription drugs in your home, local authorities want to help make sure they are disposed of properly and that they don’t fall into the wrong hands.

As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 28 multiple collection sites will be available in Madison County to drop off your unwanted medications. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will last until noon. Those locations include:

The parking lot on north side of Wheeler Ave (Next to Huntsville Police Dept) 815 Wheeler Ave NW, Huntsville, AL 35801

CVS Pharmacy 2210 Winchester Road, Huntsville, AL 35811

Alabama A&M University Student Health & Counseling Center 4011 Meridian Street, Huntsville, AL 35811

Madison Police Department 100 Hughes Road, Madison, AL 35758

CVS Pharmacy 12275 HWY 231-431 N, Meridianville, AL 35759



More collection sites can be found here.