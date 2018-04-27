× Huntsville police investigating a woman’s death at mobile home park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are trying to determine how a woman died at the Shady Grove Mobile Home Park off Johnson Road early Friday morning.

Police were called to lot 171 around 1:00 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a woman unresponsive on a bed.

Police are not saying how the woman died, only that they are looking into the cause of death.

Authorities also say they are searching the area for a female who may have more information.

