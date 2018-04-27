Havoc falls to Peoria 3-2 in game two of the SPHL Finals, series tied 1-1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (huntsvillehavoc.com) - The Havoc started Friday night's game with every intention of bringing a title to Huntsville in front of another sell-out crowd at Propst Arena in the Von Braun Center. The only thing standing between them and the President's Cup was a determined Peoria Rivermen squad.

Despite outshooting Peoria 34 to 20, the Havoc could only manage a pair of scores against a suffocating defense and dropped game two 3-2.

"It was an incredible atmosphere tonight at the VBC," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "Unfortunately, we couldn't deliver for the home crowd. We dug ourselves a hole and just couldn't climb out. However, we have another chance to bring the cup back to Huntsville. This group has been resilient all playoffs and we're looking forward to Sunday."

To continue reading click here.