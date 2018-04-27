DeKalb County Commission reflects back on the April 27th, 2011 tornadoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - The anniversary is here. Every April 27th, many reflect on the storm that continues to touch the hearts and minds of those in North Alabama who experienced it.

Seven years ago, many people across North Alabama were preparing for what would become one of the worst storms they'd remember. "We didn't think it would be as bad as it was. We were warned about it. People did their jobs. They said it was coming but you never think about it being as bad as it could be," said President Ricky Harcrow of the DeKalb County Commission.

Tornadoes ripped across the South East of the country, destroying everything in their paths, especially in Alabama and Mississippi.

On April 27th, 2011, the storm took the lives of 35 DeKalb County residents. "I walked through those body bags in Rainsville. That is just etched in my mind as long as I live I'll remember that day because I have relatives that were killed," said Harcrow.

He said it was a tough time for him personally. "My niece said she was holding my mother's hand and then she was gone just like that."

It was tough for the entire community and a day they'll never forget.

Back in 2012, the county decided to put up this memorial with a list of names of all those that passed away from those tornadoes. "I hope that even though we won't have a ceremony on the 27th that people will never forget and let that fall into the background," said Harcrow. "Because it's not a question of if it'll happen again."

He asks us all to reflect on everyone affected by the horrendous day.