Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. raises more than $150,000 for victims

(CNN) — Just hours after he pried a rifle from a gunman who’d opened fire at a Waffle House in Tennessee, James Shaw Jr. launched a fundraiser to help the victims’ families.

That GoFundMe campaign by early Thursday had raked in more than $150,000 — more than 10 times its goal — since the attack Sunday left four people dead.

Meantime, the Antioch, Tennessee restaurant has pledged to donate all its proceeds for the next month to the families of living and deceased victims of the attack.

And a New York man launched an online fundraiser to benefit Shaw that by early Thursday had raised nearly $165,000 from more than 5,000 donors.

Tennessee lawmakers this week also paid tribute to Shaw, 29, for his heroism and his compassion for the victims. The state General Assembly officially recognized his heroism, along with his “penchant for honesty,” in a joint resolution.

“You are my hero,” state Rep. Jason Powell said, “and Tennessee’s hero.”