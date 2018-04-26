The Washington Redskins select former Alabama DT Da’Ron Payne 13th overall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Tx. - With the 13th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft the Washington Redskins selected former Alabama defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne.

In 2017 Payne was 5th on the team in tackles with 53. He also chipped in one sack and one tackles for loss on the the top defense in college football. Payne is probably best known for his interception against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, then catching a touchdown pass on the very next drive. As a junior he was the defensive MVP in the Sugar Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.