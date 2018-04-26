The Tennessee Titans select former Alabama LB Rashaan Evans 22nd overall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Tx. - With the 22nd pick of the 2018 NFL Draft the Tennessee Titans selected former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans.

In 2017 Evans tied for the team lead in tackles with 74. He also chipped in six sacks, and 13 tackles for loss on the top defense in college football. As a senior Evans was selected as one of the Tide's permanent team captains, he also earned All-American and All-SEC honors. Despite dealing with nagging injuries, he only missed a pair of games, and was a Butkis Award semifinalist. Evans is one of just two players to play in all four College Football Playoffs.