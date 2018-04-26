The Miami Dolphins select former Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick 11th overall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Tx. - With the 11th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft the Miami Dolphins selected former Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick won the 2017 Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the top defensive player in college football. As a junior he was a team captain for the Crimson Tide, and helped anchor the secondary on the number one defense in college football. Fitzpatrick only had one interception last season, but as a sophomore he led Alabama with six, returning two of them for touchdowns. He played in the national championship game every season of his college career, winning two of them. The New Jersey native is the first former Alabama player selected in the 2018 NFL draft.