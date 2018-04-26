The Atlanta Falcons select former Alabama WR Calvin Ridley 26th overall in the NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Tx. - With the xx pick of the 2018 NFL Draft the (team name) selected former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

As a junior Ridley led the Crimson in receiving with 967 yard, on 63 catches, with five touchdowns. It was his second time in three years as Alabama's leading receiver. His best game in 2017 came against Mississippi State when he gained 171 yards on just five receptions. Ridley's best season came in 2015 as a freshman, with Jake Coker at quarterback. That year he caught 89 balls, for 1045 yards, and found the end zone seven times. He played in the national championship game every season of his college career, winning two of them. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native is the first offensive player out of Alabama selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.