“Red Bow” or “Red Rainbow” spotted in Fort Payne Thursday morning

Many thanks to Fort Payne Ham Radio operator Jeremy @W4FPA for tweeting this photo to us Thursday morning!

In his tweet, Jeremy described his view as “a vertical slice of a rainbow, looking southwest, 6am, from north Fort Payne.”

Indeed, it is a rainbow, and Jeremy told us via a phone interview that he could see the rest of the colors in person, but they were very faint — too faint for his camera to detect, likely due to the time of day (in this case, sunrise).

According to Atmospheric Optics, “Sunset and sunrise rays travel long paths through the lower atmosphere where they are scattered by air molecules and dust. Short wavelength blues and greens are scattered most strongly leaving the remaining transmitted light proportionately richer in reds and yellows. The result, glorious sunsets and red rainbows.”

Did you spot an interesting atmospheric phenomenon? Share your photo with us through the button below!