Missing 11-year-old-girl, last seen in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency needs your help looking for a child last seen in Montgomery.

Jabrelle Rogers, 11, left her residence on April 22 and has not been seen since, according to ALEA. Authorities do not know her direction of travel.

Details:

Female

African-American

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 4’6″

Weight: 100 pounds

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jabrelle Rogers, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 241-2651.