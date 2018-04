× Man charged with criminal homicide for fatal stabbing in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – A man has been charged with homicide in connection with a fatal stabbing on Prosperity Church Road on Monday.

Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder confirmed that Jericho Davis was at the home of Timothy Garrett when the two men got into a fight. Authorities say that Davis stabbed Garrett multiple times and he died at the scene.

Davis was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide.