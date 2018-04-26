Inspectors find local restaurant storing food in chemical buckets

Shoney’s
1402 Hwy 72 E., Athens
73
Violations:
- Clean ice maker, wire food racks, and can opener.
- Damaged fryer baskets
- No color indicator paper for bleach test strips
- Lack of a vacuum breaker on inside hose by back door
- Cottage cheese stores at 58F, potato salad stored at 56F
Score: 73
Casa Mexicana
2801 Mall Drive, Florence
Violations:
- Use of chemical buckets for food storage
Score: 93
Blue’s Diner
3145 Hwy. 237, Phil Campbell
Violations:
- Can opener blade was dirty, manager corrected
Score: 89
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Momma Goldberg’s
1500 Woodward Avenue,Muscle Shoals
Score: 98