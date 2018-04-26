Inspectors find local restaurant storing food in chemical buckets

Posted 11:58 am, April 26, 2018, by

Shoney’s 

1402 Hwy 72 E., Athens

73

Violations:

  • Clean ice maker, wire food racks, and can opener.
  • Damaged fryer baskets
  • No color indicator paper for bleach test strips
  • Lack of a vacuum breaker on inside hose by back door
  • Cottage cheese stores at 58F, potato salad stored at 56F

Score: 73

 

Casa Mexicana

2801 Mall Drive, Florence

Violations:

  • Use of chemical buckets for food storage

Score: 93

 

Blue’s Diner        

3145 Hwy. 237, Phil Campbell

Violations:

  • Can opener blade was dirty, manager corrected

Score: 89

 

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Momma Goldberg’s

1500 Woodward Avenue,Muscle Shoals

Score: 98