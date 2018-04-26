× Huntsville church to honor Waffle House hero Saturday, April 28

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — James Shaw Jr. is set to visit Oakwood University Church on April 28, according to the church’s Facebook page.

“On this coming Saturday, we are going to affirm a community resident, in that of James Shaw Jr.,” said Dr. Carlton P. Byrd, Senior Pastor, in a Facebook video.

The pastor says Shaw Jr. will present his testimony and feels many will be inspired.

This event comes six days after the shooting at an Antioch, Tennessee Waffle House where four people were viciously murdered and three injured. Shaw Jr. was among those wounded. He was grazed by a bullet and suffered a burn from grabbing the rifle’s barrel.

Since the event, he has garnered attention for his act of heroism. In addition, he is currently raising money for victims’ families.