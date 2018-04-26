Doctor Osborne will be handing out free balloons at Panoply

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Panoply is this weekend and before all the fun and festivities get going, we got a chance to talk to one of the entertainers you'll get a chance to meet.

Doctor Osborne is not your typical doctor, he is a mad scientist who does magic and balloon tricks to benefit the children at Saint Jude's Hospital.

Saint Jude's is actually one of Doctor Osborne's sponsors for Panoply, making it possible for him to give out free balloons and baloon animals to everyone who wants one this weekend at Big Spring Park.

"I will be at the gazebo. They have corralled me to one place," said Doctor Osborne. "So people can come to the gazebo, they'll find me. I'll be there everyday. And they can come with whatever their imaginiation drives them and I'll try to create it for them."

Doctor Osborne visits Saint Jude's every year before Panoply and his shows are fun for the whole family. He says his shows are about him getting in trouble and having the kids help him get out of it.

Panoply is happening April 27 – 29. On Friday the fun begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. Saturday action starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 9 p.m. and on Sunday you can get creative from noon - 6 p.m.

Passes for the weekend are $18, one-day passes are $10, kids 12 and under get in for free. You can purchase tickets online here:

Arts Huntsville will need around 1,500 volunteers to bring art and music to the event. Shifts are available for every area of the park, from STEAM and art interactives to gateway greeters. They vary in length and before and after shifts are finished, volunteers are free to enjoy the festival.

