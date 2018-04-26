× Alabama carnival employee dies in fall

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — Alex City police are investigating the death of a carnival worker after he died falling from a ride he was trying to fix.

The call came into police around 5:15 Wednesday evening. Police say the worker was a vendor of the “ring of fire” ride. He climbed up on the ride to correct an issue he observed.

The worker was advised to come down by the ride operator. That’s when the worker fell approximately 30 feet. The worker was transported to Russell Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation, and authorities will not release the name of the victim until family is notified.