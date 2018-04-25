Thursday’s wet weather: timing out the chance of rain and storms

Huntsville recorded 2.39″ of rain from Sunday to Tuesday, but Wednesday was finally dry! Don’t expect that to last, though. More rain moves in tonight and Thursday, and some of it could be locally heavy. A dip in the jet stream brings in a soaker of a Thursday; some communities likely get more than one-half to one full inch of rain through Thursday afternoon.

The rainy, cloudy weather keeps temperatures well below the norm for this time of year: low-60s instead of upper 70s Thursday afternoon. There is a slim chance of a few thunderstorms around Thursday afternoon; in fact, the Storm Prediction Center outlines a *MARGINAL* Risk of severe weather for the eastern edge of Alabama and much of Georgia for the day. Hail and a few strong wind gusts over 50 miles per hour are possible in that outlined area.

More showers on Friday? Drier air coming in behind Thursday’s system clears us out for about 12-18 hours: until more showers develop Friday.

A cold front moving into Alabama brings some spotty, generally light rainfall Friday afternoon and evening; however, the atmosphere won’t support widespread heavy rain or any intense thunderstorms. Expect your best chance of showers Friday to come between 1 PM and 6 PM.

Working for the weekend: It’s about time we had a dry weekend around here! The upcoming weekend not only looks dry but it also looks gorgeous: crisp and cool early in the mornings, warm and dry with some afternoon sunshine.

Panoply (info, links to tickets and schedules) will have some of the finest weather it’s had in ages; other than a few showers Friday evening (light, little impact), Saturday and Sunday shape up beautifully. Expect afternoon highs in the mid-70s both days. It will get a little cool by fireworks time on Friday and Saturday evenings (low-60s Friday evening, low-50s Saturday evening).

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Talladega look good as well! Some patchy rain may interfere with Friday’s race (and make camping a little wet Friday night), but Saturday and Sunday will chilly in the mornings and warm and dry in the afternoons. Expect highs in the middle/upper 70s over the weekend; morning lows may fall as low as the mid-40s on Sunday morning!

Warmer weather in the waiting! North Alabama is in the midst of one of the coolest Aprils on record (9th on the list at Huntsville International Airport), but warmer-than-normal weather finally makes it feel like springtime next week!

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

