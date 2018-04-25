× Three people injured, one arrested after wreck on Bailey Cove Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a wreck that sent three people to the hospital and one person to jail.

Around 2:15 Wednesday morning, emergency crews were called to Bailey Cove Road just south of Green Mountain Road.

According to police, a family heading home from the hospital, after being in a wreck earlier last night, was rear ended and sent off the road.

The driver of the Lexus that caused the wreck was taken to jail. Police believe he may have been intoxicated.

The southbound lanes of Bailey Cove Road were blocked off for about an hour, but has since reopened.