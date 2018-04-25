The Havoc beats Peoria 6-5 in game one of the SPHL Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEORIA, Il. - The past six months have all led up to the next three games. The puck dropped in game one of the SPHL finals Wednesday night in Peoria, the Huntsville Havoc taking on the Peoria Rivermen in a best of three series.

The Havoc is trying to win its first President's Cup since 2010, but it didn't take long for the team to fall behind in game one. Three minutes into the first period, Peoria on a power play, winger Joe Kalisz to connects on a one timer for a 1-0 lead. Huntsville would later tie the game on a power play goal of its own from Derek Perl, but the Rivermen would score two more times and lead 3-1 at the first intermission.

Peoria would score the first goal of the second period, but after that, the Havoc offense exploded. The team's leading scorer, Christian Powers, connects to bring the deficit back down to two and the second intermission. Then in the third Powers scores again, the first of four third period goals to give Huntsville a 6-4 lead. Peoria manages one more goal with less than two minutes to play, but the Havoc holds on to beat the Rivermen 6-5 in game one of the SPHL Finals!

The series heads to Huntsville Friday night, and the President's Cup will be in the VBC. The Havoc take a 1-0 series lead into game two, with a chance to win it all in front of the home town fans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Friday night at the VBC.